It’s now in the hands of God: Dhlakama

Don Makanyanga, Zimpapers Sports Hub

As the fight for survival concludes this afternoon, Hwange coach Rodwell Dhlakama believes he has played his part and their future is now in the hands of God.

The final two relegation slots will be confirmed today on a busy MatchDay 34 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Hwange are third from bottom with 35 points and are tied with Bikita Minerals, who sit a positon above because of a superior goal difference.

The two sides lock-horns at Wadzanai Stadium in a must win tie for either side to entertain their slim chances of survival.

A win by either side will only ensure survival if Bulawayo Chiefs, who will be facing Manica Diamonds at Sakubva, fail to win.

Dhlakama admits that surviving the drop is not in their hands as they need a helping hand from Manica Diamonds, whose fourth place finish is secure.

“Technically we are still in the equation because of the permutations at play.

“If we win against Hwange and Manica Diamonds win or draw with Bulawayo Chiefs then we will survive.

“Realistically the destiny is not in our hands as we have to rely on the results from other games to be honest our survival is now in the hands of God.

“We cannot say we will win while Manica Diamonds win against Bulawayo Chiefs, that is beyond our control. What we have in control is our result.”

It will be an exciting bottom of the table clash between the two sides, and Dhlakama reckons that the match won’t be an easy one for his charges.

“It is going to be a difficult game for us and it will come down to the better team on the day,” said Dhlakama.

The travelled coach remains optimistic of survival and is banking his hope on how the team has performed since he took over the reins from Nation Dube in June.

“We have done well compared to the three team that are fighting relegation.

“We were worse off in terms points, when they had 23 points we had six.

“We improved so much because at one stage we trailed those two teams with 17 points and I am hopeful that we maintain that form and finish of the job,” he said.