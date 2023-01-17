It’s back to school for Division One coaches

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE ZIFA Northern Region Division One League coaches will have an opportunity to fully understand the game’s laws and learn the new trends in football coaching when they convene for a high-level coaching course at the ZIFA Village on Wednesday.

The refresher course runs up to Sunday.

It is meant for the region’s head coaches and first assistant coaches.

The workshop will be facilitated by Northern Region head of technical Nelson Matongorere, ZIFA Referees Committee member Wilfred Mukuna, veteran goalkeeper’s coach Richard Tswatswa and Sammy Mavhenyengwa.

The experts will take the coaches through different sessions on topics such as coaching in the 21st century – technology in football, philosophy and player management, social media management and injury, rehabilitation and return to training and playing.

The coaches will have sessions with Mukuna on the laws of the game while Tswatswa will take them through goalkeeping latest training methods.

The coaches will have practical sessions as they are equipped ahead of the start of the new season in March.