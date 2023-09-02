It’s back to school again!

Honeymoon is over as it is back to school this Monday.

Back to school time can be an emotional and stressful time for students, parents, and teachers.

Some children experience a mix of emotions when it comes to going to school.

Easing back after the holidays can range from feeling really excited and eager to concern, fear or anxiety. Getting butterflies or general worry about going back to school is common.

Among the biggest worries of preschool children are feeling left out, being teased or saying goodbye to their caregiver at drop off.

Concerns of school-aged children are about exams (27 percent), not wanting to return to school (13 percent), and problems with teachers (14 percent). Some feel lonely and isolated.

The main concerns for teens are coping with stress (44,7 percent), school or study problems (34.3 percent) and mental health (33.2 percent).

Not thinking about school until it is time to go back is one way to enjoy the last week of holidays. But for some, this can make going back to school more difficult.

If you’re getting ready to head back to school, you’re probably hopeful that you’ll have great grades this final term.

Having a game plan will help you be prepared to take on whatever comes at you this season.

Don’t be afraid to set new routines when it comes to doing homework and studying.

Here are some back to school tips for students that can potentially improve your success in the classroom this term.

1. Switch up your studying space

A study found that changing the scenery of where you do your studying can increase your productivity.

In an experiment on good study habits, students were tested on a list of words they studied.

The ones who studied them in two different rooms did better than the ones who only studied them in one room. When deciding where to switch your studying space, choose a place that doesn’t have as many distractions.

2. Study near nature

A recent study conducted concluded that the more trees that surrounded a school, the better students performed on academic tests.

It’s believed that there’s a cause-and-effect relationship between being around nature and learning.

Students who are around more nature have less disruptive behaviour, improved concentration, and more classroom engagement.

Try doing your homework or studying in a nature setting from time to time.

3. Maintain good fitness

You can prepare yourself to be at your best mentally by getting yourself at your best physically.

There are recommended fitness guidelines that you can try to follow throughout the school year.

See how much it makes a difference in your ability to succeed academically.

4. Go to bed early for better academic performance

The Journal of Sleep Research published a study that concluded high school students who go to bed between 10 and 11 p.m. get better grades.

It confirmed the relationship between poor academic performance and sleep problems.

In particular, having a short sleep and a deficit of a sleep were shown to be the highest predictor for poor school performance. If you struggle with getting to sleep early, try these sleep tips to help you get better rest at night.

5. Meditate before your school sessions

Learn how to practice meditation and try doing it before your classes. The researchers also argue that just doing anything involving self-reflection, such as praying or taking walks, may help improve your performance in your classes.

6. Eat a balanced breakfast

Don’t skip breakfast.

7. Attend your classes regularly

Make it habit to go to your classes as often as possible.

8. Have study buddies

See if you can find one person in each class you can talk to or befriend. It might make it easier for you to face your academic challenges having that support.

9. Help create a sense of school belonging

A sense of belonging at school can affect academic success and student well-being. Parents can facilitate positive attitudes about school by setting an encouraging tone when talking about it.

Also, show an interest in school life and work, and be available to support your child both academically and socially. — studyonline/backtoschoolbasics