It’s all systems go for the ‘Battle for Bowman’

Herald Reporter

Preparations are at advanced stages for the ‘Battle for Bowman’ Half marathon, a fundraising initiative by The Salvation Army to raise US$50 000 needed for a leg surgery in South Africa for its pastor Major Bowman Muronga penciled for tomorrow (Saturday) in Harare.

The half marathon will be held tomorrow, commencing from Mabelreign Citadel The Salvation Army Church at 5.30am for 21km, 6.00am for 10km, 6.30am for 5km and 6.45am for the 5km walkers.

The Salvation Army Public Relations secretary Major Tapera Foroma confirmed that the church’s leaders Commissioners Wayne and Deborah Bungay would participate in the marathon.

“Commissioner Deborah Bungay will be a ‘Bowman buddie’ and walk 2km with Major Bowman Muronga. Commissioner Vinece Chigariro (R) also walked in yesterday and registered to participate,” said Major Foroma.

Several fitness clubs, running associations in Harare and renowned runners have enlisted to support the ‘Battle for Bowman’.

Runners in Victoria Falls will do a virtual run and several runners and walkers have registered in support of this worthy cause.

Army schools Bradley and Mazowe High Schools have confirmed their participation in the ‘Battle for Bowman’.