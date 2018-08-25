It’s a Zim Affair . . . Khama, Rusike, Bhasera square off . . .

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

IT will be a Zimbabwean affair when the MTN8 semi-final first leg explodes at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, with holders SuperSport United hosting Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo, along with a band of Zimbabwean internationals, will come under the spotlight as they feature in opposing ends in that showdown.

Tembo was recently elevated to be the substantive SuperSport United coach and the former Warriors vice captain has had to live with being under the microscope each time his side take to the field of play.

Yesterday, the 47-year-old coach faced the media in South Africa ahead of the massive showdown with Chiefs.

It is the second time that Tembo faces another of the Soweto giants in this competition after his team saw off Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals after penalties.

And the former Dynamos man knows the task won’t be easy against Amakhosi despite Chiefs’ poor league form.

Tembo told the media conference that the enormity of the task before his side had not escaped him.

“This is a cup game and we know Chiefs are Chiefs and it’s a big brand, they can never be taken for granted.

“They are capable of producing good results at any given time, so we are not really taking them lightly,” said Tembo.

“We know how difficult it is to play a team like Kaizer Chiefs.

“So we are really preparing like we always do for each and every game we play.

“Of course, I was part of the technical team which won the tournament last season and I think it’s also a little bit of pressure as well for me to try and maintain that, but at the same time I think it’s always a collection of the club which is important.

“We always try and focus, taking each game as it comes. This game is very important to us because we need to try and defend the trophy and also bearing in mind that we also need to keep focus.”

Tembo said he would be under pressure to retain the trophy as well as prove that he can guide his men to glory on his own.

“At the same time I also have contain not only the need to defend the trophy, but to try and do it on my own since the last time we won this trophy you know I was number two (to Eric Tinkler), but now I am the number one in charge.

“I have to manage the team, the technical bench, the support staff and players, so it’s a different role altogether. We are approaching this game with a positive mind.

“We know it is not going to be an easy ride, but a tough encounter against tough opponents.

Amakhosi have picked up just one win in all competitions this season – a 3-0 MTN8 quarter-final win over Free State Stars, but Tembo warned that it was no reason to take them for granted.

“At the moment, Chiefs’ strength is the fact that they haven’t been getting the results coming to this game.

“A lot of people are writing them off, which is dangerous, especially from our side. It’s really important for us to prepare for a tough encounter against Chiefs.”

Chiefs are the most widely supported club in South Africa, so although SuperSport will have home-ground advantage tomorrow, they are likely to face a sea of opposition supporters and Tembo plans to use this to his team’s advantage.

“Chiefs’ support can also be to our advantage if we frustrate them a little bit,” he claimed.

“We’ll try and turn the crowd against them because they are a little bit vulnerable at the moment.

“We’ll try to take advantage of that,” Tembo said.

SuperSport are also home to two Zimbabwean players – veteran left back Onismor Bhasera and in-form Warriors striker Evans Rusike.

The pair would also have to contend with fellow Zimbabwean duo of forward Khama Billiat and gritty midfielder Willard Katsande.

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe is also on Chiefs’ books and could be thrown into the fray in tomorrow’s game.

Although he is still to open his league account for Chiefs, Billiat has already found the target in this competition.

Billiat is also sure to relish the meeting with SuperSport against whom he used to enjoy good games when he featured for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Pretoria derby clashes.

Chiefs have received a much-needed boost ahead of their tough MTN8 semi-final encounter against SuperSport United with the return of striker Dumisani Zuma.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic and South Africa Under 23 forward starred in Amakhosi’s 3-0 demolition of Free State Stars in the quarter-finals, but had to miss two league matches against Baroka (1-1) and Maritzburg United (0-0) due to flu.

Amakhosi have failed to win a trophy for their fans in three consecutive seasons now, but the signing of top stars like Lebogang Manyama and Billiat has brought back some belief to their supporters.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City meet in the other semi-final first leg clash.