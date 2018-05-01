IT’S A CHICKEN DAY

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . 0

Chicken Inn . . . . . (1) 1

JUBILANT Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas yesterday described his team’s victory over CAPS United as one of the sweetest results for the Gamecocks who defied the history books with a rare Castle Lager Premiership success story against the Green Machine at the National Sports Stadium.

Ageless forward, Obadiah Tarumbwa, provided the perfect finish when he caught Makepekepe defenders by surprise in the ninth minute after controlling a long ball from the midfield and beat the exposed goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba with a powerful shot.

The Gamecocks, who were coming from a poor run of four games, defended their goal with everything they had and could have scored a second towards the end but goalkeeper Chigumba impeded Chicken Inn player, Divine Lunga, who was through on goal from a counter-attack.

Makepekepe had to finish the match with 10 men after Chigumba was shown a straight red by referee Nomore Musundire for the professional foul.

Antipas was excited by the triumph over their bogey side.

Prior to yesterday’s win, Chicken Inn had only won once against the Green Machine in Harare since their promotion in 2011.

The former Warriors gaffer was even more relieved with the maximum points as his side had appeared to have stagnated in the race with the defeat to Ngezi Platinum followed by successive draws against Highlanders, Nichrut and Yadah.

“It’s a very satisfying result compared to the last three games that we have drawn despite playing well. I would like to congratulate the boys.

“They put up a fighting show against a CAPS United side that is on fire after their last game against Nichrut. We had to put up a good show.

“I would say first half they dominated us in the midfield.

“In the second half we put in an extra midfielder and they resorted to playing the long balls while we worked on counter attacks.

“It was a good team performance although we worked under pressure.

“CAPS United had more of the ball but we were solid all round. It was an excellent result, definitely sweet, winning on the road.

“Chicken Inn have struggled to beat CAPS United, especially here in Harare. So it was a sweet victory up against a very good side. What we need to do now is to stay cool, switched on and look forward to our next game,” said Antipas.

The Gamecocks scored with virtually their first attack of the afternoon when Tarumbwa shoved Milton Ncube off the ball and went through on goal.

The Green Machine players thought referee Nomore Musundire would blow for an infringement but there was no signal from the match official and Tarumbwa drilled his effort into the just lifted the ball above the advancing goalkeeper.

CAPS United still dominated the exchanges with Denver Mukamba, Kudzanai Nyamupfukudza, Valentine Musarurwa and Joel Ngodzo giving the impetus.

CAPS United’s three-man attack of Simba Nhivi, John Zhuwawu and Brian Muzondiwa failed to provide the cutting edge upfront despite seeing much of the ball.

Chicken Inn responded by swamping the midfield in the second half.

The Gamecocks could have been punished when goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze failed to handle an aerial ball clean in the 67th minute but Nhivi blasted his effort over in a crowded box with the goalkeeper way off his line.

The Gamecocks managed to stay afloat with their other ageless player, Clemence Matawu, maintaining a heavy presence in the engine room and always looking threatening with the counter-attacks.

The win thrust the Gamecocks back in top four with 16 points while Makepekepe dropped to sixth on 15 points.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was distraught with the defeat at home.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to lose a game but I’m tremendously impressed by my boys. They played with their hearts, they played with their minds as well,’’ said Chitembwe.

‘’The boys tried so hard but at the end of the day it couldn’t yield results.

“I thought we did create decent opportunities, unfortunately, maybe the execution aspect was lacking in our game.

“All the same you can’t falter these boys for lack of effort.

‘‘They played their hearts out. (In the end) it was one game that I personally felt we were never going to win.’’

Teams

CAPS United: P. Chigumba, V. Musarurwa, M. Ncube, D. Dauda, S. Makatuka, K. Nyamupfukudza, D. Mukamba (W. Mutasa, 55th min/C. Mverechena, 90th min), J. Ngodzo, S. Nhivi, J. Zhuwawu, B. Muzondiwa.

Chicken Inn: E. Chipezeze, P. Bernard, D. Lunga, G. Goddard, M. Jackson, I. Muchaneka, S. Munawa, C. Matawu (K. Nasama, 84th min), X. Ndlovu (W. Kamudyariwa, 46th min), G. Majika, O. Tarumbwa (O. Chirinda, 66th min).