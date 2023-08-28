IT’S A CENTURY FOR JALAI! . . . Dynamos, Simba Bhora in goalless stalemate

100 NOT OUT . . . Dynamos vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai (left) works his way past Simba Bhora midfielder Ishmael Nyani in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields yesterday. Jalai was honoured by the club before the start of the match for clocking 100 caps in DeMbare colours. — Picture: Eliah Saushoma.

Fungai Muderere and Innocent Kurira in BULAWAYO

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Simba Bhora . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

ON fire Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai celebrated his career 100th cap just before the kickoff of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash with Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Jalai (24), who is the longest-serving member in the current DeMbare squad, has rarely put his foot wrong this season, a development that has seen him promoted to deputise the club’s captain, Frank Mukarati.

“It’s all about hard work. Discipline also counts a lot. It hasn’t been an easy ride for me. I’m glad I have achieved this at a tender age of 24 years.

“It’s my hope that I have inspired a lot of youngsters to emulate me. I’m looking forward to seeing myself getting more games. I promise to achieve more,” said Jalai soon after being presented with a jersey that marked his century milestone.

The Aces Youth Academy alumnus dedicated his achievement to his former teammate and ex-Dynamos captain Patson Jaure, who is now at Simba Bhora.

Jalai arrived at Dynamos virtually an unknown quantity after he was roped in by previous head coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe (who is now interim assistant coach) during one of the most difficult phases for the club in 2019, and has since risen to become a key player

DeMbare vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza praised the stocky defender for his humble and dedicated service to the club.

“It’s all praise to the young man, a dedicated player who has done so well at a tender age of 24. He is a Moslem, well-disciplined and you will never get to hear or see anything evil about him. He graduated into our senior team in 2019 and we are glad of what he has achieved,” said Chawonza.

Meanwhile, the match between Dynamos and Simba Bhora was as cold as the day ’s weather, and could not produce goals in front of an expectant crowd at Barbourfields.

The two teams were meeting for the second time in a space of two weeks, having played each other a fortnight ago at the same venue in a Chibuku Super Cup first round tie that ended 1-0 in favour of the Glamour Boys.

Dynamos looked the better side of the day but could not create any clear cut chances, as their fans braved the cold weather to cheer on the team in the hope of recovering ground following log leaders Highlanders’ defeat the previous day.

Apart from Tanaka Shandirwa’s individual brilliance in the midfield, nothing seemed to create any excitement in the game.

He did all the work, dropping back to defend, spreading the passes but it was in the final third where his hard work went up in smoke.

DeMbare strikers failed to test the Simba Bhora shot-stopper Simbarashe Chinani.

They had the chances but lacked the finishing touch. Their opponents appeared content frustrating the giants as shown when Tinashe Balakasi was given a yellow card for time-wasting with just a minute left of regulation time.

In injury time, Valentine Musarurwa attempted to take a corner kick outside the designated spot, something which riled the DeMbare faithful and was booked by the referee.

After the encounter, Simba Bhora coach Tonderayi Ndiraya said they were equal to the task. “It was a case of playing not to lose because we couldn’t go for three straight defeats. So if you ask me it was a case of getting a point but we were going to be very happy to get maximum points.

“It was a difficult match, Dynamos have very good players in their team and getting a point is quite commendable,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos interim coach Genesis Mangombe said: “They (Simba Bhora) were organised in their defence, they really wanted to make sure they don’t concede in this game so it worked for them.

“But I am happy with the boys, their understanding, the transition and the speed going forward, I am happy with that.”

Teams:

Dynamos: P Tafiremutsa, D Mudadi, K Moyo, E Moyo, F Mukarati, J Makunike, E Jalai, E Chakona (E Ilunga 61st minute), J Bakare (E Paga 53rd minute), K Madera (N Chintuli 61st minute), T Shandirwa.

Simba Bhora: S Chinani, R Kangadzi, P Jaure, H Manatsa (S Chatikobo 79th minute), A Manenji, I Nyanhi, W Tafa, T Chipunza, V Musarurwa, V Kawe, T Balakasi (K Mangami 88th minute).