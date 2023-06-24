It’s a big game for both teams

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE ICC World Cup Qualifier is expected to reach climax in Group A today as hosts Zimbabwe battle one of the tournament favourites West Indies for the crucial points that should give them advantage going into the Super Six stage.

The teams clash on the back of dominant performances in Group A where the Chevrons demolished Nepal by eight wickets before dismantling a big total of 300-plus in the six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

The Windies, on the other hand made light work of minnows USA and Nepal, with a powerful combination of batting and bowling prowess, which gave them a slight advantage in Group A.

Both teams are on four points and favourites to progress to the Super Six from the group, that also has the Netherlands, Nepal and winless USA.

All points won in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage, apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the next stage.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine yesterday said the prospect of carrying the points to the Super Six increases the stakes in this game.

And, as usual, a big crowd is expected to throng Harare Sports Club today to back the Chevrons against one of their tormentors in limited overs cricket.

“It’s a big clash,” Ervine said yesterday.

“I think it’s going to be a sell-out crowd because a lot of people will be wanting to come and watch Zimbabwe as well as the West Indies.

“We are really looking forward to the clash and obviously the importance of gaining another two points going into the Super Six games. So it’s a huge game for both teams.

“We really appreciate everybody that has come out to support us. It really does lift the team up on game day and we have kind of focused on each game as it comes, for this tournament because each game that we play it’s a different opposition and different challenges.

“So, as much as we have played well in those first two games, we have got to focus on the challenges that we face tomorrow and we have to overcome those,” said Ervine.

Zimbabwe have started brightly in the campaign and twice chasing down huge totals. They overhauled Nepal’s 290 for the loss of just two wickets, and with 35 balls remaining.

Ervine, who has been enjoying fine form, led from the front with Man-of-the-Match 121 runs from 128 balls. He was ably assisted by Sean Williams, who struck a record century from just 70 balls by a Zimbabwean.

Zimbabwe even bettered that batting performance after they were set a higher target by the Netherlands, who set them 316 runs for victory.

There was another centurion again for Zimbabwe, with Raza bettering the record set by Williams two days earlier with his 54-ball 102.

“It gives us a huge amount of confidence and the other good thing is that we have had different people putting their hands up. We have got a few guys that are in really good form, which is nice going into a big game like this.

“It does put pressure on the opposition knowing that 290-300 may not be enough. We have taken a lot of positives out of our batting and hopefully we can get the whole package right tomorrow (today),” said Ervine.

Zimbabwe’s batting and fielding, however, needed attention. The bowlers have been struggling to get wickets and Ervine is wary of the Caribbean side.

“West Indies are a formidable side. They are also playing really good cricket. They have got quite a few match winners in their side but I think our focus should just be on what we have done well so far and the things that we need to improve on. I don’t think we need to look more on the opponents but more focus on our strengths going into the game.

“I think we have played two really good games. We haven’t particularly been quite our best with the ball. Hopefully tomorrow (today) especially leading into those fist 10 overs with the new ball we can actually get into their line-up.

“We have struggled a little bit to pick up a few wickets in the first power-play and hopefully tomorrow (today) we can change that,” said Ervine.

With two wins apiece, the West Indies and Zimbabwe are well-placed to make the Super Six, but their meeting could have major implications on the next round of games.

A win for Zimbabwe secures them a place in the Super Six and would mean the West Indies would need to win their last game against the plucky Dutch side. The opposite also applies for Zimbabwe who face USA in the last Group game on Monday. A [positive result for the Chevrons could be the perfect birthday present for coach Dave Houghton, who turned 66-years old yesterday.

The Windies have a quality bowling and batting line up. Their skipper Shai Hope was Man of the Match in the 101-run win over Nepal on Thursday, which gave them control of the group with a better net run rate.

Nicholas Pooran, who struck an aggressive 115 from 94 balls in the same match is also a player to look out for. The duo helped the Windies smash 339/7 in chase after they had suffered early setbacks against a gutsy Nepal side.

Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph are likely to test the Zimbabwean batsmen with their pace, although the wicket has not so much favoured fast bowlers.

Pooran also feels the game carries a lot of weight for his team.

“It’s a big game for us and we know we want to win that game. It’s all about being in the moment when the team needs us. We will have to do what we can. This is what we signed up for. This is a tough round so we need to get some rest and turn up on Saturday,” said Pooran.

“We expect the fans to come out and support Zimbabwe. We play international cricket, the fans come out and support so it’s just going to be a normal game for us but the Zimbabwe fans are really passionate as well. So we are looking forward to the challenge against them.

“At the same time it’s nice we have batsmen who are in form going into a game like this. We all know that we need to be consistent. We have been taking one game at a time which is very important for us.

Meanwhile, the match between the Netherlands and Nepal could end up being decisive in the race for third place in Group A.

For Nepal, only a win will do at the Takashinga Cricket Club but if they can get the better of the Dutch, they will be on the brink of qualifying.

Netherlands will clinch a top three spot in the group with a win, ahead of a final match against the Windies.

Fixtures

Today:

Group A: Zimbabwe v West Indies at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Nepal v Netherlands at Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare