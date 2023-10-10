Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
Italy seeks Zim’s support to host World Expo

Italy seeks Zim’s support to host World Expo President Mnangagwa meet Italian Special envoy Pietro Mininni at State House in Harare - Picture Kudakwashe Hunda

Blessings Chidakwa
Herald Reporter
A DELEGATION from Italy has met President Mnangagwa seeking Zimbabwe’s support in its bid to host the World Expo in 2030.
Those in the race to host are the Republic of Korea (for Busan), Italy (for Rome), and Saudi Arabia (for Riyadh).

Speaking after paying a courtesy call to President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday, a special Italian envoy Mr Pietro Mininni said they believe Rome, which is among most visited cities in the world, deserves to host.

“We paid a visit to Harare to promote the candidacy of Rome to host the World Expo in 2030. We expect the final vote to take place at the end of November in Paris,” he said.

