Italy commends President’s re-engagement drive

Foreign Affairs and International Trade chief director Human Resources, Finance and Administration, Mrs Rofina Chikava (right), proposes a toast to the Italian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Umberto Malnati, at the Italian Embassy in Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Joshua Muswere.

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa stands as a beacon of visionary leadership through his unwavering commitment to redefining Zimbabwe’s relationship with the global community, which has unlocked new realms for the prosperity of the country, Italian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Umberto Malnati, has said.

Speaking at the Italian National Day celebrations in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Malnati said his country had made great strides in cementing ties with Zimbabwe in various areas.

He said President Mnangagwa’s visit to Rome and his participation at the Italy-Africa Summit earlier this year was of significant value in strengthening bilateral ties between the two states.

“Over the past year, we have made great strides in strengthening our friendly ties with Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa’s visit to Rome and his participation at the Italy-Africa Summit are clear signs of our growing relationship.

“Zimbabwe also sent top representatives to a major business conference in Rome in May, which was very meaningful,” said Amb Malnati.

He highlighted the importance of the Italy-Africa Summit, which he said was critical in reconfiguring the relations between Italy and African countries.

“The Italy-Africa Summit provided a unique platform for dialogue, with African countries taking the lead. The Mattei Plan proposed at the Summit aims to strengthen partnerships with African countries on equal terms.

“The Mattei Plan is an open framework for collaboration, both bilaterally and within the EU, following the 2017 EU- AU summit in Abidjan.

“It promotes a comprehensive action programme to support Africa’s development, aligning with the UN’s 2030 Agenda,” said Amb Malnati.

He said Italian companies like New Holland and Mac Fruit were already active in Zimbabwe.

In the energy sector, Italy has a strong presence in Zimbabwe, starting with the construction of the Kariba Dam. Another company, Webuild, formerly known as Salini Impregilo, built Osborne Dam in Manicaland, Zhovhe Dam in Matabeleland South and Zimbabwe’s largest inland dam, Tugwi Mukosi.

Amb Malnati wished President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwean Government great success in their hosting of the upcoming SADC Summit in August.

In a speech read on his behalf by his chief director human resources, finance and administration Ambassador Rosina Chikava, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said President Mnangagwa’s Government had opened doors for international co-operation.

“Under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has opened its doors to investments from all countries. It is pleasing to note that our two countries continue to co-operate in the economic sphere,” said Amb Shava.

“I acknowledge the humanitarian support to Zimbabwe from Italy, which has gone a long way in mitigating the effects of the various disasters that have befallen our country.

“We appreciate the assistance from the Italian Government in May 2019, which went a long way in assisting communities affected by Cyclone Idai.

“In addition, we have benefitted from various programmes targeted at wildlife management, cyber security and in the cultural sector.”