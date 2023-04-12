‘Italy-bound’ Zemura banished from Bournemouth training

THIS IS NOT FOOTBALL . . . . Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura has not featured in Bournemouth’s last five matchday squads and it is looking increasingly likely that he will depart the English Premiership club for Italy’s Udinese — PA Images

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura has been sent to train with the Bournemouth development squad for the rest of the English Premiership season.

The decision follows news that Cherries have received a letter of intent from Serie A club Udinese, stating that the Italian outfit have opened talks with Zemura about a potential move as a free transfer this summer.

The Bournemouth Echo reported that notification from Udinese was the first Cherries had heard of talks between Zemura and other sides, with neither the player nor his representative communicating this to the club.

Udinese are most well known in the UK for their relationship with Championship side Watford, both clubs owned by members of the Pozzo family.

Whilst Zemura cannot agree a pre-contract with clubs based in England until the summer, the left-back can hold talks and make agreements with non-domestic clubs, such as Udinese.

As well as European clubs being able to begin contract talks earlier than their English counterparts, they also do not need to pay compensation.

Cherries would be entitled to compensation via tribunal if Zemura joined another English side, but would only be in line to receive a more paltry sum via FIFA’s solidarity payment scheme if he moved abroad.

The Zimbabwean international has not featured in Cherries’ last five matchday squads, following a “club decision” after the left-back’s refusal to engage in talks over a new deal.

Zemura is out of contract this summer, and up until this new development, had still been training with the first team.

Cherries’ latest and final offer was made eight weeks ago after drawn out negotiations, with the proposed deal in excess of £30k per week, alongside additional bonuses and achievable salary rises. This offer has not been acknowledged by either Zemura or his representatives. It is understood that the club have made numerous offers over the last 15 months in order to tie down the former Charlton Athletic man.

Cherries have taken the drastic measure of sending Zemura to train with Alan Connell’s development squad as they look to focus on their Premier League status, ensuring that all involved in the first team are fully focused on securing survival this term.

The decision from manager Gary O’Neil would mean that Zemura will play no part in the Cherries’ bid to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Recent victories over Liverpool, Fulham and Leicester City have helped Bournemouth move out of the relegation zone, as they sit 15th in the table — three points clear of the bottom three.

O’Neil was recently asked about Zemura’s future during a press conference before their 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last month.

Asked if Zemura had a future at the club, the manager said: ‘I think Jordan has had a good time here, of course.

“My job at the moment, I don’t get involved at all in contract situations, just purely on team selection.

“As we saw, Lloyd Kelly is back fit now and can play left-back. We’ve got a Uruguay international back available, Matias Vina, who has trained well. “So we have three very capable left-backs at the moment. So some tough decisions for me, but also positives that we have more options.” Signed in the summer of 2019 following a successful trial after his release from then League One Charlton, Zemura’s most recent contract was signed in the summer of 2020.

That deal originally expired last summer, but the club extended it automatically with a clause they held. A six-time international for Zimbabwe, Zemura made a handful of senior appearances in the 2020/21 campaign, before enjoying a breakthrough season last term, helping Cherries to earn promotion back to the Premier League. In total, the 23-year-old has made 59 appearances for the first team, scoring three goals. — Sports Reporter/Bournemouth Echo