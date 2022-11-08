‘It takes two plots to do the Presidential forage programme’

Sharon Shayanewako

OPERATIONALISATION of the Presidential Forage Programme has gathered momentum with cattle farmers being advised to start preparing two plots – one for the production of forage for baling and the other for seed production.

The programme is designed to eliminate poverty deaths among cattle in the country’s eight rural provinces.

Synonymous with Pfumvudza/Intwasa, the programme is targeting 500 000 farmers who will receive input packages comprising 20kg fertiliser and one seed pack of any of the following: 5kg velvet beans, 2, 5 sun hemp and 2, 5 lab, as well as some pest and disease control chemicals.

The programme is meant to boost livestock production throughout the country in the wake of the devastating January disease and poverty deaths that hit the livestock sector in recent years.

In an interview, livestock specialist in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Mr Alban Mhindurwa said:

“For the forage/fodder bank programme, the inputs are for two Pfumvudza plots (0, 1248ha each) for production of fodder crops. One plot will be harvested at 50 percent flowering stage for the making of forage bales. The other plot will be for seed production for future use and passing on to other cattle farmers. After harvesting, the crop residues or stover will also be baled and stored for winter supplementation.

“Fodder has 15-20 percent crude protein, which is used for winter supplementation during dry season when grazing is of poor quality. Cattle lose between 50 and 100 kg during the dry season due to poor quality of feed,” explained Mr Mhindurwa.

Meanwhile, the Government is ramping up the movement of seed for forage crops to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots countrywide amid calls for farmers to bring stock registers as proof of ownership to access the inputs.

“For farmers to qualify, they need to provide evidence of owning cattle, which is in form of stock registers that are for cattle dipping,” livestock specialist in the Department of Livestock Production and Development, Ms Rutendo Nyahoda observed.

The Government introduced the programme to enable farmers to access feed supplements easily.

Despite the fact that cattle are grazers and grasses are readily available in most provinces, the production of forage crops is vital to ensure that livestock get a balanced diet.

The fodder contains crude protein, which is used for winter supplementation during the dry season when grazing is of poor quality. Cattle tend to lose weight during the dry season due to poor quality feed. They only get roughage from dry pastures and are deprived of other essential nutrients.

Meanwhile, the programme will be rolled out at an estimated cost of US$9, 6 million in all rural provinces for the period stretching from 2021 to 2023.

According to the Second round crop and livestock assessment report for the 2021/2022 season, most farmers received incomplete input packages last year, with most of them getting seed without fertiliser, which affected production of the fodder crop. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka confirmed the development.