Issuance of e-passports in South Africa watertight

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Government will exercise due diligence in the issuance of passports in South Africa and other countries to ensure that only Zimbabweans get the travelling document, legislators have heard.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, who was acting Leader of Government business in Parliament yesterday said the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will be vigilant to ensure that non-Zimbabweans do not get the passports.

Silobela legislator, Cde Jonah Nyevera had asked for measures that have been put in place by Government to ensure that only bona fide Zimbabweans benefit from the facility.

In response, Minister Mhona said, “I want to assure the August House that we have got our Embassy in that respective country, where they do due diligence before issuance of passports.”

He said Zimbabwe’s Embassy staff in South Africa will be working closely with the Registrar General’s office in Harare, thereby making the whole process water tight.

“Whatever they will be doing in the foreign land, they will be corresponding with officials in Zimbabwe and in this particular case, our headquarters here in Harare.

“I want to assure the Honourable Member that transparency, accountability and due diligence will be upheld,” said Minister Mhona.