Israeli trip ties Biden, US to Gaza offensive

WASHINGTON. – He came to bolster Israel’s fight against Hamas and to offer aid to Palestinians suffering under an Israeli siege, but by flying into Tel Aviv when he did, US President Joe Biden inextricably linked himself to any fight to come.

Biden’s eight-hour visit on Wednesday took place a day after a hospital bombing in Gaza City that killed hundreds of Palestinians quickly became a lightning rod in the Arab world.

“From a risk perspective, Biden is now tied to whatever the Israelis decide to do in Gaza,” said Jon B. Alterman, director of the Middle East programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Biden is wagering that consoling, negotiating with and aiding Israel give him the most influence shaping their actions, he said.

His plans to quickly push billions of dollars more in aid for Israel through Congress is likely to fuel debates on US taxpayer funds.

Biden said the US would provide US$100 million in new funding for humanitarian aid in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The United States has urged Israel to allow humanitarian aid to help Palestinians.

After departing Tel Aviv, Biden gave his first on-the-record press cabin briefing on Air Force One as president to tell reporters he had worked with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to open the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, China yesterday expressed its “deep” disappointment over the US vetoing a UN Security Council resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli situation.

“China is deeply disappointed at the US blocking a UN Security Council resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli situation,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

The Security Council must act to de-escalate the conflict and prevent the humanitarian crisis from worsening, Mao stressed on X.

On Wednesday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution put forward by Brazil that demands humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

The resolution received 12 votes in favour, one against and two abstentions from Russia and the UK.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the “epic human suffering.”

At least 3 478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1 400 people in Israel. – Agencies