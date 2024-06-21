Israeli forces destroy universities in Gaza

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Universities in Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli forces with more than 5 479 students, 261 teachers and 95 university professors killed while over 7 819 students and 756 teachers have been injured.

The numbers are reportedly growing each day. In a statement, Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said the Israeli army has also destroyed all 12 universities in the Gaza Strip, by means of air strikes or bombs leaving at least 625 000 students with no access to education.

“This amounts to scholasticide, a systematic destruction and total annihilation of education. Numerous cultural heritage sites, including libraries, archives and museums, have also been destroyed, damaged and plundered,” he said.

“The targeting of civilian objects by Israeli armed forces, particularly those that are historical, educational or cultural artefacts protected by special laws, is not only a serious breach of international humanitarian law and a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, but falls under the purview of the crime of genocide,” he said

Ambassador Tamer Almassri said the international community should send a clear message that those who target schools and universities will be held responsible and accountable for the violations.