Israel launches ‘reign of terror’ in Palestine

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ISRAEL has launched a ‘reign of terror’ in the State of Palestine’s occupied regions as Israeli forces continue to terrorise and massacre Palestinians in the State.

The Israeli occupation forces yesterday detained 24 Palestinians in the occupied territories most of them from the village of al-Mughayyer near Ramallah which has been under military siege for 24 days.

Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in a statement said among the detained there were two 16-year-old minors and two men aged 75 and 60.

PPS said the detainees from al-Mughayyer also included two 48-year-old men.

“Israeli forces detained a total of 45 people in al-Mughayyer since the start of the siege, even though most of them have been released,” PPS said.

“The occupation forces also continued to target the Jericho governor ate specifically Aqbat Jabr refugee camp which has been facing systematic arrest campaigns since the beginning of this year leading to the detention of 180 people. Today (yesterday), four people, including two siblings, were detained.

“Detentions were also recorded in the Bethlehem area town of Tuqu for a 19-year-old youth and the Hebron governor ate where three men were detained, one from the city of Hebron, one from Beit Ummar, and the third from al-Dhahriyeh. In addition, a 40-year-old former prisoner was detained during an army raid of Deir al-Ghosoon town, north of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.”

PPS said since the beginning of this year, more than 3 370 people have been detained by the Israeli army.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri said the continuous Israeli crimes must be put to an end.

“This crime is a real massacre and a continuation of the all-out war Israel is waging against the Palestinian people that reflects the bloody approach of the extremist occupation government, which practices the most aggressive policies of terrorism and violence against our people,” he said.