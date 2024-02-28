Isolated rains bring relief, hope

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department said the prevailing high-pressure system over the southeast coast of Southern Africa resulted in cloudy and cool conditions over the Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan with light rain and drizzle in those areas.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

MOISTURE over the northern and eastern parts of the country from Zambia and Mozambique has resulted in isolated thunderstorms over Matabeleland North, all Mashonaland provinces and Manicaland, with notable recorded falls at Chisengu (87mm), Chipinge (52mm), Hwedza (35mm), Kariba (20mm), Kanyemba (16mm) and Victoria Falls (14mm).

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department said the prevailing high-pressure system over the southeast coast of Southern Africa resulted in cloudy and cool conditions over the Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan with light rain and drizzle in those areas.

“Today expect partly cloudy conditions over the northern areas namely Matabeleland North, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan and northern parts of the Midlands. It should be mild at first, becoming warm by the afternoon.

“However, isolated showers that may be thundery in places cannot be ruled out in places. It should be cloudy, windy and warm in Manicaland, Masvingo, southern parts of Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan and Matabeleland South Provinces,” said the department.

Temperature fluctuations, especially over the southern parts of the country, may affect the health of individuals, particularly the young, the elderly and those currently ill. These showers may be accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The public is urged to ensure that the elderly are appropriately dressed for the predicted weather as in the coming days temperatures will fluctuate, more so over the southern provinces of the country.

Hope amongst farmers is now higher following these meaningful rains which they hope will revive crops.

The majority of crops were threatened by the dry spell which lasted more than a month.

Farmers have high hopes for all crops, but in particular the traditional grains if the rains improve.

Ms Takunda Mawodza of Buhera said the community has hope in traditional grains compared to maize.

“So far we have not received meaningful rains, but our major hope lies in traditional grains if rains improve,” she said.

Mr Taurai Munangu of Banket said rains will improve the tobacco crop adding that the current situation is unhealthy.

“The situation is worrying in most parts of the country. In some areas, the crops are now a write-off and cannot recover even if we get the rains soon,” he said.

Traditional grain crops such as sorghum and millet can withstand moisture stress, but while they might stop growing, they can then recover as soon as they receive some rains.