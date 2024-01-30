  • Today Tue, 30 Jan 2024

Isaac Mpofu to compete at Boston Marathon

Sports Reporter

MARATHON runner Isaac Mpofu is set to make his second appearance at the Boston Marathon due to take place on April 15.

Mpofu competed at the marathon, which is ranked among the world’s leading races, for the first time last year.

He made the top 20 when crossing the finish line on position 19 in 2 hours 14 minutes 8 seconds.

Mpofu, who is preparing for the Olympic Games confirmed he will be participating in the marathon again this year.

“I have several other races before the Olympics. There is Kazungula Marathon that is in Botswana, then the Boston Marathon. I just want to go and take that challenge again,” said Mpofu.

