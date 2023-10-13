  • Today Fri, 13 Oct 2023

Irvine’s celebrates World Egg Day with a donation

Ivan Zhakata
Herald Correspondent

Table eggs and chicken producer Irvine’s has joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Egg Day with a donation of 2 500 eggs and 100kg of chicken to children and staff members at Harare Children’s Home.

World Egg Day, a global event celebrated on the second Friday of October every year is a day set aside to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of eggs and their importance in people’s daily diet.

This year’s World Egg Day is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Eggs for A Healthy Future’.

Irvine’s commercial director Mr Anele Zunga said in the past years, they used to celebrate the day with their team members, schools and customers.

“This year we saw it fit to celebrate with the disadvantaged and vulnerable children in our communities. In light of this, we are giving away more than 2500 eggs and 100kg of frozen chicken to children and staff members at Harare Children’s Home as eggs are a source of essential nutrients for children.

“Each child will get at least a dozen eggs to be part of their meal for a healthy today and future in line with this year’s global theme that says “Eggs for a Healthy Future.”

“This theme emphasizes the importance of eggs in our daily nutrition and encourages people to include an egg in their daily diet for a healthy future,” he said.

