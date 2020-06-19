Irrigation development priority: VP Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga assesses sesame grain at the Chipesi homestead during his tour of Kanyemba yesterday. — Picture: ZBC/Fairstars Mukungurutse

Herald Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said Government will continue prioritising irrigation development as one of the key drivers of economic development.

The Vice President, who was in Kanyemba, Mbire district in Mashonaland Central to assess progress outlined some of the notable developments that have taken place in relation to the Kanyemba irrigation project.

He said the contractor for office construction was now on site, while 276 hectares of land has already been cleared.

In addition, he said a tender has since been flighted for clearing an additional 10 000 hectares of land in Kanyemba, 5 000 in Angwa and 5 000 in Mushumbi, while another tender for development of the irrigation scheme has been re-tendered.

VP Chiwenga said although a contractor for the solar plant was not yet on site, there are efforts to identify investors, who can develop the Kanyemba area.

He said Government was promoting investments in irrigation development to guarantee increased production and productivity and in turn achieve food security and nutrition.

“This will also boost the quality of life index of Zimbabweans via the realisation of increased incomes. Therefore, it goes without mention that since agriculture is the main occupation for the various rural communities, irrigation provides a viable option for improved livelihoods,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said for the successful and sustainable operation of the irrigation scheme, it was proposed that it will run as one large commercial farm that will employ skilled and qualified staff to run it.

VP Chiwenga said farmers will have shares, which will allow them to receive dividends at the end of each farming season.

“This will transform the dormitory village into a hive of economic activity,” said VP Chiwenga.

He implored the relevant Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement to assist the beneficiaries with the necessary extension services, to ensure maximum production.

VP Chiwenga said the beneficiaries should also operate and maintain the projects in a sustainable manner, adding that Government will play its part in providing a conducive policy environment and allow for effective participation by all stakeholders.

He said while the community in Kanyemba was already producing other crops such as maize, sorghum, cowpeas, groundnuts and vegetables there were opportunities to grow horticulture crops such as tomatoes, chillies, tea and moringa among others, some of which can be exported.

VP Chiwenga further encouraged farmers in the district to continue growing traditional grains such as sorghum, millet and rapoko amid revelations that during the 2019/2020 farming season, 95 hectares which were put under sorghum produced an output of 33,25 tonnes.

“Growing of traditional grains will be a sure route and passage out of poverty and hunger, with the adverse effects of climate change upon us,” said VP Chiwenga.

Government is implementing a number of infrastructure development projects in Kanyemba some of which include rehabilitation and resurfacing of the 141km Mahuwe-Kanyemba Road, expansion of Chapoto Clinic into a fully-fledged hospital and the establishment of irrigation projects.