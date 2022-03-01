Irish Ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker

01 Mar, 2022 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Irish Ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker Ireland's Ambassador Fionnuala Gilsenan paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, today.

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Ireland’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Fionnuala Gilsenan has today paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

She met him at his office at Parliament building in Harare.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Ambassador Gilsenan said they discussed Parliament’s legislative work.

“We had very good discussions mainly around the legislative programme that Parliament is engaged in. We talked about the Child Rights Bill, the PVO Bill and the Speaker also briefed me on some of the electoral reforms that are going through Parliament at the moment,” she said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting