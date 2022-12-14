Ireland name squad for Zimbabwe tour

Sports Reporter

IRELAND have named their squad to tour Zimbabwe for a white-ball series next month.

Batsman Andrew Balbirnie will lead the side in both the Twenty20 International and One Day International games.

Both Zimbabwe Cricket and Cricket Ireland confirmed the tour will consist of three ODIs matches and as many T20I games.

The series will start off with the T20I matches pencilled in for 12, 14 and 15 January, followed by the ODI fixtures set for 18, 20 and 23 January.

All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first international outing since they impressed at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia where they reached the Super 12 stage.

THE SQUADS

The Ireland Men’s T20I squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

The Ireland Men’s ODI squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

THE FIXTURE SCHEDULE

The Zimbabwe tour will feature three T20 Internationals, followed by three one-day internationals. All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

The fixture details are

T20I series

• 12 January: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 1st T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 1pm local time)

• 14 January: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 2nd T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 1pm local time)

• 15 January: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 3rd T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 1pm local time)

ODI Series

• 18 January: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 1st ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 9.15am local time)

• 20 January: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 2nd ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 9.15am local time)

• 23 January: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 3rd ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 9.15am local time)