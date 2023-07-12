Iranian leader heads to Zim

Herald Correspondent

THE PRESIDENT of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi is expected to make an historic visit to the country tomorrow as part of an African tour, the first such visit by an Iranian leader in 11 years.

The visit is aimed at deepening relations with African countries as an important foreign policy priority.

President Raisi is embarking on his Africa tour upon the official invitation of his counterparts in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Uganda.

The purpose of this visit is to strengthen bonds with friend and aligned countries, diversify Iran’s export destinations and create more grounds for political and commercial cooperation.

Announcing the impending visit, Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said President Raisi’s Africa tour was significant at it marked the first visit by an Iranian president in a long time.

“This visit naturally aims to establish closer interaction with African countries and make various aspects of mutual relations more operational,” he said.

“If this occurs successfully, which I am sure it will, Iran’s contribution to and participation in Africa’s growing economy will expand exponentially. The transfer of Iran’s indigenous technology and science to Africa constitutes one of the priorities of cooperation during President Raisi’s tour.

“In general, the present strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards Africa is based on deepening economic relations on the basis of South-South cooperation.

“Fortunately, last year, multiple increase was registered in Iran’s commercial transactions with Africa as the result of the successful economic diplomacy of the incumbent Iranian government.”

Mr Amir-Abdollahian said at the present Iran’s foreign policy was geared towards stronger interaction with Africa and they were trying to expand balanced and inclusive relations with African countries.

He said Iran has always proved that it has been a reliable partner and will remain such for African nations.

“In order to continue and strengthen this approach, we have founded our foreign policy strategy on long-term cooperation with Africa and stretch our hands of fraternity and cooperation to all African nations,” Mr Amir-Abdollahian.

“It is hoped that in the light of President Raisi’s Africa tour, grounds are paved for further enjoyment and expansion of cooperation between Iran and Africa especially in trade and economy. The next destination in the near future of President Raisi in Africa will be South Africa.

Africa is the world’s largest continent after Asia and enjoys a special global political and economic significance in various aspects. Rich agricultural resources in the central and western parts of Africa, huge petroleum and mineral resources in the northern and eastern Africa and industrial attractions of the countries in the south of the continent have turned it into one of the world’s most lucrative economic zones and attractive tourism poles.”

He said economic opportunities in various sectors such as public services, ports, mines, oil and gas, agriculture and tourism have grabbed the attention and investment of leading industrial countries in Africa in recent years.

Mr Amir-Abdollahian said the high economic capacities and commercial potentialities of Iran and African nations provide an important ground for both sides to develop interests and profit from the existing capacities.

“After the glorious victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran, the limited “Africa approach” of the foreign policy of the former monarchical regime which had established relations with only a few African countries in line with the interests of the Western camp, was totally transformed,” he said.

“In that period, the Islamic Republic of Iran devoted special attention to establishing relations with other African nations thanks to its freedom-seeking and anti-imperialistic nature. Moreover, ancient cultural and historical relations between Iran and Africa and religious commonalities between our peoples especially with the eastern and southern parts of Africa provided a solid foundation for the improvement of political, economic and trade relations with the continent.

“As the result of such transformation, the Islamic Republic of Iran boosted its relations extensively in various political, economic and cultural fields with most African countries. It should be noted that even though this continent is historically facing numerous problems such as poverty and deprivation as the result of the rivalry between the East and the West, Africa enjoys untapped potential and unparalleled opportunities in political, economic and cultural sectors.”

Mr Amir-Abdollahian said such potential was so enormous that Africa is described in the global political literature as the “land of opportunities” due to its high economic potential and immense natural and talented human resources.

“Aware of such a significance, the incumbent government of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the development and deepening of all-out relations with African countries as an important foreign policy priority,” he said.

“In view of such a policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has seriously and strongly placed in its agenda the further enhancement of relations in various economic, trade, political and international areas with Africa in line with mutual interests.

“The Iranian government is therefore trying to concentrate on joint economic capacities existing between Iran and Africa and utilise them to further cement trade links in addition to political ties.

“In this respect, only in 2022, four joint economic commissions were held with African countries, 83 political, trade and cultural delegations were exchanged and close to 50 memoranda of cooperation and agreements were signed by the two sides.”