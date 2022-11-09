Iranian Foreign Minister hails First Lady’s philanthropic work

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran during her visit following an invitation by her counterpart First Lady Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda. - Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in TEHRAN, Iran

FIRST LADY Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who is in Iran at the invitation of the country’s First Lady Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda, was yesterday accorded one of the highest honours of meeting Islamic State’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who commended her philanthropic work and efforts to uplift womenfolk and other vulnerable members of society.

The minister, His Excellency Amir-Abdollahian said he closely followed reports sent by the Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe regarding the First Lady’s philanthropic activities.

“I enthusiastically follow the reports sent by our ambassador regarding your activities in Zimbabwe. Before being the First Lady, you have been an active personality, a hands-on person and a great actor in charity work. I want to applaud you for that,” he said.

The minister said it was his country’s wish to see Zimbabwe prosper, despite the sanctions it was slapped with by the West.

“We are very much interested to see rapid progress in relationship through ties between our two beautiful countries. We hope to see Zimbabwe on the path to development and progress despite the sanctions that are affecting you,” he said.

The First Lady expressed her appreciation for the invitation to Iran, the level of cooperation between Zimbabwe and Iran and gave a brief on her Angel of Hope Foundation.

She highlighted the foundation’s objectives, philanthropic activities and its programmes that are community-based and people driven.

Dr Mnangagwa expressed readiness to work with sister organisations in Iran and to capacitate further the reach of the foundation.

The Foreign Affairs Minister showered praises on Dr Mnangagwa for her hands-on approach and ability to deliver when it comes to charity.

In response, the First Lady thanked the Minister for his remarks.

“I express my appreciation for the invitation through the First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the First Family. I am thankful for the hospitality I am enjoying together with my delegation.

“I appreciate the cordial relations that exist between the two countries, Zimbabwe and Iran. We are both victims of illegal sanctions therefore, we should learn from each other’s experiences,” she said.

It was the significance of the invitation to Iran that the First Lady emphasised.

“I want to thank the First Lady of the Republic of Iran for the opportunity she gave me to come and interact with her and other women in different departments.

“This has seen me being capacitated and we are in the middle of drafting our own MOUs so that women from both countries work together with focus. My visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran is to further strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries.

“I have so far held fruitful discussions with Her Excellency, the First Lady of Iran and also Vice President of Women and Family Affairs, women in business as well as presidents of various universities.

“I appreciate the offer of scholarships which we will take advantage of. Furthermore, I appreciate the development of knowledge-based industries in Iran and Zimbabwe would appreciate sharing that experience,” she said.

She said now was the time for Zimbabwe and Iran to strengthen their ties more than ever before.

She also chronicled the various works she does in empowering the less privileged in the country through her foundation.

“Angel of Hope Foundation is a vehicle through which I am running and implementing development and charitable programmes. My focus is on programmes that address the welfare and empowerment of women and youths with particular focus on those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“The core of our activities is the commitment to create a bright future for our children as I believe that every child deserves equal opportunities despite circumstances. Women empowerment is also my passion and I am glad that there are many women-run organisations in Iran which expressed willingness to partner my foundation and fulfil my vision,” she said.