Iranian Embassy confirms President Raisi’s death

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Zimbabwe has confirmed the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash yesterday.

The crash also claimed the lives of Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati and East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, among others.

Cultural Counsellor of the embassy, Mr Hamid Bakhtiyar said: “A dark cloud has fallen over the Great Nation of Iran. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Ebrahim Raisi, has been martyred in a helicopter crash in North West Iran.

“He was martyred along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Gov. Malek Rahmati, East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other passengers.

Many would remember that President Raisi paid a State visit to Zimbabwe on 13 July, 2023.

May his soul and the sof other dear departed martyrs rest in internal peace. I thank you for your solidarity and sympathy.”

