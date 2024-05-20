  • Today Mon, 20 May 2024

Iran President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian die in helicopter crash

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have been killed in a helicopter crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

Rescuers found the crash site after an hours-long search in difficult weather.

A graphic of the area where it is believed the helicopter (inset) carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and some members of his team could have developed problems and crashed. — FOX Weather

Iran’s vice president will assume the powers of the presidency and new elections will be held within 50 days.

Countries across the Middle East express solidarity with Iran.

Several senior Iranian officials were also killed alongside Raisi in the helicopter crash in the Dizmar forest, located between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azerbaijan province.

The officials include: Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Representative of the Iranian supreme leader in East Azerbaijan Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, Head of presidential guard Mehdi Mousavi, the helicopter’s pilot, co-pilot and crew.

Raisi and his companions were returning from an event with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev when the crash happened. – Aljazeera

