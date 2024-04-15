Iran committed to UN Charter

Herald Reporter

THE Islamic Republic of Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli’s military bases in response to, and in exercise of its inherent right of self-defence as recognised under Article 51 of the Charter, against Israel’s recurring military aggressions.

In a statement, the Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe said Iran will defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against any unlawful use of force and aggression.

This resulted “in the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisors present in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government, in particular the 1 April armed attack against diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, while reiterating its determination to forcefully defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against any unlawful use of force and aggressions,” reads part of the statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s resort to defensive measures in exercise of its right of self-defence demonstrates Iran’s responsible approach towards regional and international peace and security at a time when the occupying apartheid regime’s pattern of relentless genocidal campaign against Palestinian people is accompanied with repeated military aggressions against neighbouring States and fanning the flames across the region and beyond.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran would not hesitate to take further necessary defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any act of military aggression or unlawful use of force.”