Iran begins tech transfer to Zim

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga chats with outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani who paid him a courtesy call in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The Islamic Republic of Iran has started implementing some agreed-upon areas of cooperation with Zimbabwe, particularly in the transfer of technology, outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani said.

Ambassador Navazani was speaking after paying a farewell courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at Munhumutapa Offices yesterday.

The two countries signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in different sectors when President Mnangagwa met with the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who came to Zimbabwe for a State visit last year.

Globally, Zimbabwe continues to spread its wings and create new synergies in both traditional and emerging markets.

Ambassador Navazani expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received during his tenure in Zimbabwe and his commitment to seeing the full implementation of agreed-upon areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“I leave with fond memories of collaboration and cooperation and genuine connection which we have formed between Iran and Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Navazani.

“The bond between two countries, Iran and Zimbabwe, has strengthened and deepened in recent years in different fields of political, economic and cultural affairs. As you know we signed these MoUs during the State visit by my late President (Raisi) to Zimbabwe and some of these MoUs are now being implemented particularly for science and technology cooperation.

“We are working closely with the Government of Zimbabwe. We are exchanging delegations and we are working very closely in transferring technology to Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Navazani.

Against this background, in the meeting, VP Chiwenga highlighted the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in various sectors including trade, technology and agriculture.

The Vice President noted that Iran had advanced to lofty economic and industrial levels from which Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole can tap and benefit.

He acknowledged the Ambassador’s contributions and the role of diplomacy in fostering improved trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.