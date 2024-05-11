Iran a key knowledge transfer ally for Africa

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Iran can play an important role in knowledge transfer in several fields, technology transfer, trade, and value addition of Africa’s abundant natural resources, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Iran Bright Kupemba has said.

In a recent interview with an Iranian publication, Amb Kupemba said Zimbabwe, which is under illegal economic sanctions just like Iran, continues to spread global economic synergies in traditional and emerging markets.

African economies have been pulled back by lack of modern technologies to support industrialisation and value addition of their natural resources, and Iran is willing to share its vast expertise in this regard.

“Within the context of South–South Cooperation, Iran can play a significant role in knowledge transfer in various fields, technology transfer, trade and value addition of Africa’s abundant natural resources,” said Amb Kupemba.

“With advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area there are opportunities for trade driven development.

“Iran is a critical and strategic member within the global south community in which Africa is a significant player now and into the future of the emerging multipolar world.

“Cooperation between Iran and Zimbabwe should be viewed as a microcosm of relations between Iran and other African States and the entire global South in the quest to drive development processes in Africa and other deprived regions of the world.

“Iran’s accession to BRICS should also be viewed as a positive development within the context of the desire to engender peace and development globally,” said Amb Kupemba.

Zimbabwe which is poised for rapid economic growth under President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 that envisages an empowered upper middle income society, is already on board to capitalise on Iran’s famed innovation and technology for home refining.

The two countries have already signed 12 memorandums of understanding which are at different levels of implementation, and Iran has also scrapped visa requirements for Zimbabweans travelling to Iran to boost enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Kupemba said the meeting last year between President Mnangagwa and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran elevated the relations to another level signified by a recalibration of the existing bilateral relations to focus more on economic diplomacy.

“Through the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, a framework for cooperation in arts and culture as well as innovation, science and technology, there have been exchange visits and delegations to explore various areas of scientific advancement,” said Ambassador Kupemba.

“The promotion of tourism in Iran and Zimbabwe also encourages cultural exchanges. Mutual relaxation of visa regimes by both countries demonstrates commitment for deeper people to people interface, thereby exchanging cultural experiences.

“There are abundant opportunities for joint ventures between Zimbabwe and Iran especially in the fields such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing and health.

“Agriculture and health provide low hanging fruits given the perennial demand for agricultural products and healthcare in both countries,” said Ambassador Kupemba.

He said Zimbabwe and Iran were under unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, as a result of assertiveness and identical policy of resource nationalism noting that Zimbabwe had a lot to learn from Iran’s sanctions busting measures.

“Iran has defied all odds and posted tremendous development indices in the 45 years they have been under sanctions,” said Ambassador Kupemba.

“In this regard, Iran has turned to internal resources and capacities to excel.

“Zimbabwe has adopted through its mantra ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ a similar inward looking model to turbo charge development processes in the face of hostile traditional sources of funding.

“Zimbabwe can thus take a leaf from Iran which has done amazingly well under excruciating western sanctions.”