IOM to hand over medical kits to 15 health facilities

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) will on Thursday hand over an assortment of medical kits to Government for distribution to 15 health care facilities in the country’s migration corridors.

In a statement, IOM said the medical kits will be handed over in Kwekwe.

“The IOM will support the Ministry of Health and Child Care through the provision of temperature monitoring devices,” reads part of the organisation’s statement.

“In the first round, training and donations of devices will be offered to 15 selected health facilities in migration corridors.

“To strengthen partnership with Ministries of Health in Africa, IOM partnered with Nexleaf Analytics, a non-profit technology company.

“This company designed a remote temperature monitoring solution that continuously monitors the vaccine cold chain and sends alerts to health facility staff and managers to address registered fluctuations that are beyond the recommended range.”

IOM said the new devices will ensure that the Ministry of Health and Child Care and its partners are well equipped.