Inward development way to go, says President

Cletus Mushanawani in LILONGWE, Malawi

UNDER the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has adopted an inward-looking policy and coined the philosophy “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” because no one else can have that onerous responsibility, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing Zimbabweans living in Malawi at Mtunthama State Lodge in Lilongwe yesterday, President Mnangagwa said under the Second Republic, everyone has a duty to develop the nation.

“We have decided to look inwards, and in doing so, we coined the philosophy of ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’. With that, everybody who is a citizen back home realises that they have a duty to build and develop their own areas. The countries that are developed were developed by their own citizens, not by people from elsewhere.

“The basis of our development is Science and Technology, and we have introduced the Education 5.0 Policy which puts much emphasis on Science and Technology. So our students from all our universities today, when they come out of universities have a mandate to produce a product, services or goods.

“Besides that, we have introduced innovation hubs at all State universities in Zimbabwe, and at these innovation hubs, we allow our boys and girls to dream good or bad, but we take a good dream and transform it into a product or service. As a result of this, we are registering patents every month,” said President Mnangagwa.

On food security, the President said the Second Republic came up with a model of agriculture that guarantees the nation is well fed.

“We begin at the level of the household where each household is required to dig 52 holes this way and 19 holes that way. We say 52 holes because there are 52 weeks in a year and 19 holes guarantee the quantity of food eaten by a family of a minimum of seven people for 52 weeks.

“Even if you do not have draught power or a tractor, you will be able to dig holes to grow crops and guarantee food at the household level. If you do two plots, you are guaranteed a surplus and you can send your children to school from what you would have produced.

“Having ensured food security at the household level, we moved to support small and medium-scale farmers with free inputs. Above that, they pay, but the cost will be paid after harvesting. For two years now, we are food secure and I don’t imagine again that Zimbabwe will be food insecure,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the country’s leadership had the foresight of the global wheat shortages and planned accordingly.

“All along we have been importing our wheat from Ukraine, but it is no longer possible because of the war there.

“We are wise and God gave us the wisdom that we must be wheat sufficient before the war and we achieved that. This year, we will have surplus wheat in Zimbabwe and we will be exporting it,” said President Mnangagwa.

After addressing Zimbabweans based here, President Mnangagwa and his delegation left for the Malawian Parliament Building where they were welcomed by Malawi Vice-President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Madalitso Kazombo and Clerk of Parliament, Mrs Fiona Kalemba.

He also signed the Visitors’ Book before planting a tree outside the Parliament Building.

President Mnangagwa and his entourage proceeded to the Kamuzu Mausoleum, a stone’s throw away from the Parliament Building where Malawi’s founding father, Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, was interred.

He was met by the former Malawi official hostess, Mama Cecilia Kadzamira, and Honourable Ken Kandondo who was representing the Kamuzu family.

They later visited the Tobacco Auction Holdings Limited.