Involving men helps to change mindsets, empower women in Chipinge rural

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Engaging men at the community level on a range of topical issues on cultural and socially -constructed beliefs around gender and hierarchy is yielding better outcomes and helping to reduce gender – based violence in Chipinge rural district, south – east of the country.

WWF Zimbabwe working in partnership with Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) and Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), a community-based organisation, as an implementing partner supported a number of activities to bring awareness, support and opportunity to women through engaging men.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from WWF Zimbabwe to conduct awareness campaigns here in Chipinge rural district when some local traditions have been disempowering for women,” said Cynthia Gwenzi, PYCD gender wellness and advocacy officer.

“Involving men in our awareness campaigns and dialogue sessions has helped a lot to change some habits and practices of the men that disadvantages women and girls in our local communities. There is a marked shift among our men moving from a patriarchal mindset toward a mindset that centres justice, equality, caring and empathy for women in the household.”

WWF Zimbabwe has supported PYCD to carry out interventions that seek to change men’s attitudes and behaviours on issues related to gender-based violence and to empower women through various initiatives such as beekeeping, sustainable harnessing of natural resources and other projects to cushion them against the impact of human-wildlife conflicts.

“When men are empowered through education, they become more involved and take action for and on behalf of women to promote women’s economic empowerment. With men’s involvement, it will reduce resistance women get when they try to come up with ways of empowering themselves economically,” Gwenzi said.

“We are seeing some positive changes and men are now appreciating that girls, just like boys, must go to school and must not be married at a young age. We now have male gender champions and they are supporting us a lot to bring a mindset shift among men.”

Said PYCD director Claris Madhuku: “We have made tremendous progress to bring about a mindset shift amongst men in our Ndau speaking communities through our Vemuganga Community Radio. Through radio programmes we have raised awareness on the need to fight bad traditions such as early child marriages, violence against women and other issues that limit the potential of women to participate actively in our local economy.

“We now have a fusion of progressive Ndau people traditions and new ones that seek to embrace women as people with rights to fair and equal treatment, rights to education, health, economic participation and as beneficiaries of land.”

He said through their awareness campaigns more women are now empowered to speak more confidently and defend their rights when it comes to land issues.

“Our major success has been a shift in terms of mindset by men here in our community. We did this through community dialogues meetings and the radio. This has given us the space to introspect on our Ndau culture – promoting the good old traditions and discouraging the bad ones whilst also picking new and positive approaches on gender equality and empowerment.”

Said Qxelani Sithole (33) of Manyanga village in Chisumbanje: “Engaging men has helped us a lot. Men now see the importance of respecting and allowing women to realise their potential through self – help projects.

“Women when empowered can bring income and improve household livelihoods. When men die, at least they are assured that women will take care of their children, livestock and the land.”