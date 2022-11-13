‘Involve rural youths in climate change debates’

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu (standing third from right) poses for a group photo with some of the young people after their engagement. He was accompanied to the meeting by his Permanent Secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi (in red tie)

Africa Moyo in SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt

Young people already involved in climate change advocacy have the crucial role of educating their rural counterparts who remain unaware of the issue, despite being adversely affected through declining agriculture yields, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, has said.

He said this during an engagement with representatives of young people from across the world on Friday at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt.

The engagement was organised by YOUNGO, the official children and youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Young people wanted to know from Minister Ndlovu, what governments across the globe, were doing to work closely with youths to adapt and mitigate against climate change.

Mr Xan Northcott, the YOUNGO focal point from the Global North (the UK/Canada), said it was critical for governments to help young people to become important players in the battle against climate change.

He said it was equally important for governments, especially in developing countries, to fund youths so they attend events such as the Conference of the Parties (COP) in huge numbers to appreciate climate change issues from their counterparts in Europe and North America.

A number of African youth representatives wanted to know how governments could support them to venture into sustainable agriculture.

Minister Ndlovu said it was important for governments to facilitate the mainstreaming of youths into climate change issues.

“I believe that the youth constituency is the next big constituency in climate issues. Currently, there is in my view, that gap we need to fill but I am happy we have brilliant young people who have taken this space, who are mobilising young people across the continent and across the globe,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“So, I look at YOUNGO as that platform which will help us to help young people realise their full potential. We are here to discuss the future of mother earth; the future of humanity and young people are better placed to speak about these issues.

“From Zimbabwe, I have been working with young people; we have given them the space and I am proud of what our young people have done in Zimbabwe.”

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwean youths had gone to the rural areas to speak to their counterparts there, whose cropping yields have been significantly affected by climate change, but do not know the cause.

Across the African continent, he said, more young farmers have also been affected by climate change through decreased harvests, but again, remain unaware of what has hit them.

“It is unless you go there and take them (young farmers in the rural areas) through the baby steps of understanding issues of climate change and how best to adapt to it, that they will understand it better.

“So, while appreciate what you have been doing, I think there is still a lot on your shoulders to be done,” said Minister Ndlovu.