Investors for universities, colleges coming

Freeman Razemba and Samantha Chipoyera

Government has engaged investors to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure for higher and tertiary education institutions countrywide to create an inspiring environment for nurturing students, a Cabinet minister has said. Speaking at an all-stakeholders workshop on developing an institutional framework for internationalisation of higher and tertiary education in Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, said Government had a vision for learning institutions.

He said Government needed to construct modern infrastructure to create a conducive environment for students.

“My ministry has engaged investors to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure for higher and tertiary education institutions,” said Prof Murwira.

“We need to construct modern infrastructure to create an aspiring environment for nurturing our students.”