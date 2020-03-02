Investment in young people a priority: Minister

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting, a global event celebrated annually on March 1.

Children have been allowed to be part of the programming, to talk about their hopes and dreams and share information with their peers.

As has become the norm, young people were given the opportunity to broadcast live on ZBC.

“I am happy to be associated with the day,” said Sharon Manhando from Highfield, Harare.

“Getting an opportunity to be behind the microphone gave me a feeling of aspiring to be a broadcaster when I complete my studies.”

This comes as the Government has remained committed to investing in young people and has since independence taken various policy measures to ensure they are able to carry the country’s legacy, which is embedded in the liberation struggle.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said several policy measures had been implemented in various facets, including provision of children’s rights in the Constitution.

In an interview to mark the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting, the minister said: “We have invested a lot in children since independence and we have continued with that trajectory to date.

“We have included children’s rights in the country’s Constitution and we have done this because we know they carry the legacy of our country. We will continue to do everything to make sure they are taken care of.”

Government, said the minister, prioritised children in the area of education and health.

It has also introduced empowerment programmes to ensure they were well taken care of.

“As Government, we will continue to cherish the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting and join the rest of the world in commemorating it.

“We are celebrating the day in the context of our achievements as Government to uplift young people and we stand proud of our efforts,” she said.

Zimbabwe Youth Council head of corporate affairs and resource mobilisation, Mr Tanzikwa Guranungo, implored youths to remain vigilant and support the revolution.

“As ZYC, we are excited in commemorating the day with our youths,” he said.

“The day will obviously make our young people appreciate more on broadcasting.

“We would want to encourage them to be always positive about their country. We are now in a Second Republic where we are emphasising on re-engagement and we expect that the youths reflect on that when they broadcast.

“They should also support the cause of the country’s revolution.”

The International Children’s Day of Broadcasting was launched by UNICEF in 1991.

Television and radio play a vital role in raising awareness of global issues, as well as shaping children’s lives.