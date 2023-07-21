Investment in people way to go: S Korea

President Mnangagwa receives credentials from the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador-designate Mr Park Jae-Kyung at State House in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

Investing in people is a key fundamental to national development and that has been one of the routes that led to an economic boom for the Republic of Korea, the country’s incoming Ambassador said yesterday after meeting President Mnangagwa.

Republic of Korea, generally known as South Korea, is most famous for strong brands worldwide such as Samsung, KIA and Hyundai.

Speaking at State House after presenting credentials to the President, Ambassador Park Jae-Kyung said he was excited to have a chance to meet him emphasising that South Korea and Zimbabwe would continue to deepen relations on all fronts.

“There was a war in the 1950s, a big one with several millions of casualties, but from the ashes of the war we grew and rose within a few decades economically, politically and in every sense and we are very proud to achieve this level of economic achievement.

“The most important thing is to invest in people. I also emphasised the importance of investment in people with the President.

“Education is the number one priority in that sense. We will try to contribute to the development of Zimbabwe as well,” he said.

Ambassador Park Jae-Kyung also pledged to open his office and the embassy particularly to journalists so that they could knock on his door anytime.

“I will try my best to further strengthen our bilateral relations in promoting tourism, economic cooperation and contributing to the peace and stability in the region.

“I will also try to meet the people of Zimbabwe as often as possible,” he said.

Zimbabwe and South Korea in May signed a memorandum of understanding that seeks to boost trade between the two countries.

The agreement signed between Zimbabwe’s premier trade promotion body, ZimTrade, and the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra), sought to enhance mutual cooperation and collaboration in capacity building, export development and investment.

During the signing of the agreement, Kotra regional general director Ms Myunghee Kim said the South Korean industry was ready to help Zimbabwean companies increase trade with Korean companies.

“This is the first step, so we will share the market information and when the Zimbabwean delegation comes to visit, then we can support the matchmaking and find the right companies for trade and investment,” she said.

Ambassador Mr Park Jae-Kyung who joined his Ministry of Foreign Affairs in May 1994 has held various portfolios along the way with his past assignment being the Minister, the number two slot, at the Korean Embassy in Canada.