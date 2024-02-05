Investigation underway after newborn baby found dumped in Shurugwi mining pit

Midlands Bureau

Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case in which a newlyborn baby was found dumped in a disused mining pit in the Surprise area of Shurugwi.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the baby was discovered yesterday by two juveniles who were on their way to a church shrine when they heard a baby crying.

“They stopped to investigate and discovered the naked baby crying after being thrown in a disused mine pit,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the two juveniles took the baby and proceeded to the church shrine.

“The matter was then reported to the police who attended to the scene. The baby was later taken to Shurugwi District Hospital where it is said to be in stable condition.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might help with information that can help us identify the mother to approach any nearest police station,” he said.