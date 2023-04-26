Investigating officer in US$1,5million fraudster case wants bail revoked

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The investigating officer in the case of suspected fraudster James Landon who allegedly sent threatening messages to a complainant in a matter he is accused of fraud involving US$1.5 million has appealed to the court to revoke bail to the accused arguing that he was interfering with State witnesses.

Detective Poshia Katsande said this while giving testimony during Landon’s default inquiry.

She said this was the second time for Landon to interfere with witnesses.

Landon was on Monday arrested at the Harare magistrate Court following a warrant of arrest issued against him on April 17.

His defence yesterday told the court that Landon was not in willful default on the day in question but was bed ridden.

The defence further submitted that the doctor who attended his client wrote a letter to the police informing them about this position and the officer-in-charge saw and stamped the letter.

The defence went on to show the letter to the State as proof of what transpired.

However, the State led by Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti objected to the admissibility of that letter arguing that it was not in affidavit form.

Mr Mutsokoti went on to tell the court that Landon was breaching his bail conditions as he was interfering with State witness Mr Govern Bradenkamp.

Mr Mutsokoti called Mr Bradencamp to the witness stand to testify how Landon was interfering with him.

In his testimony,l Mr Bradenkamp told the court that Landon sent threatening messages on his mobile phone as well as his wife’s.

Asked by the defence on why he sent such a message, Bradenkamp said Landon did this after he saw him having a meeting with Mr Adam Woodington in Borrowdale at a coffee shop.

The matter was deferred to next week Tuesday for continuation.

Landon is accused of duping Nyasa Air Charter represented by Adam Woodington in a botched aircraft service partnership deal.

On the last sitting, the prosecution filed an application for the revocation of bail for violating a court order against Landon after it was established that he was interfering with State witnesses.