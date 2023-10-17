Invest in property now

Herald Reporter

The time is now.

OOZING a specter of confidence and the comfort of a man well versed with investment in the real estate sector WestProp Holdings chairman Dr Michael Louis is all advice for Zimbabweans when he says the time to invest is NOW.

During a recent interview punctuated with side discussions and a warm cup of coffee in the serene gardens of an eatery in Highlands, Dr Louis had this to say: “The real estate investment time tick for Africa and Zimbabweans, in particular, is right here in our faces says”.

DR Louis who heralds from South Africa where is part of a fourth-generation investment venture says he wants to use his vast experience during his tenure as WestProp Holdings chairman to grow the real estate business in Zimbabwe and infuse some of the knowledge he has acquired over the years in the local populace.

He says a number of Africa-based investment funds have shown keen interest in putting their money on the continent hence his calls for Zimbabwe to embrace the investor gesture with both hands.

“This is the reason why I believe in Zimbabwe. And that it is time to invest. I speak from experience. I had never seen African funds investing in Africa. Now they are coming in.

The soft-spoken but astute businessman says the investors have realized the value retention capacity of the property market and were willing to have a “home for their funds”.

“I am seeing it happening. This is why I am confident it is our time. We need to prepare the ground,” he says.

Dr Louis says the success at WestProp Holdings is because the company has managed to assemble a team with world-class experience and world-class entrepreneurial skills, belief and commitment to the country.

“That’s what I know about WestProp. It’s all about the people,” he said.

He praised the company’s chief executive Mr Kenneth Sharpe for his work ethic and visionary leadership skills.

“He is a stickler for quality and wants only the best for Zimbabwe.

That is the type of leadership we need in this country; leaders who want only the best for this country. Leaders that do not look at the price but that look at standards so that we can bring something international”.

WestProp is developing projects such as Millennium Heights, Pokugara Residential Estate, Millennium Office Park, The Mall of Zimbabwe, Pomona City, Warren Hills Golf Estate and a 60-ha eco-park village.