Intruder rapes mother, daughter at knifepoint

An unknown man pounced on a mother (34) and her daughter (12), and reportedly raped them.

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

In an incident that has left the people of Goromonzi in fear, an unknown man pounced on a mother (34) and her daughter (12), and reportedly raped them before disappearing into the night.

Allegations are that the two had retired to bed on February 9, 2024, and in the early hours of the next day, around 1 am, the unknown man broke their bedroom door.

Reports are that the mother screamed but the suspect produced a knife and threatened to kill her if she made noise.

Further reports say the suspect then raped the mother while her daughter was watching.

After raping the mother, the suspect advanced to the minor and raped her before returning to the mother and raped her again.

He is said to have gone away after that.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to bring the perpetrator to book,” he said.