  • Today Mon, 19 Jun 2023

Intoxicated man falls to his death into a mine shaft

Intoxicated man falls to his death into a mine shaft

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 21-year-old man from Chitsa Village in Murehwa, who was under the influence of drugs fell to his death into a mine shaft at Botha Mine popularly known as Kitsiyatota mining site in Bindura.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the deceased, Polite Nimba was running around the mining site when the incident happened.

The incident happened on June 13 at around 6 pm.

Sgt Major Chikasha said Polite’s father, Partson Nimba (51) and other miners failed to restrain him.

He later ran straight into a mine shaft and fell inside.

His colleagues called out to him but there was no response.

A report was made at Bindura Central Police Station and the body was retrieved.

Sgt Major Chikasha appealed to mine owners to close all disused mines and secure existing ones to avoid loss of life.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers Crime & Courts

    Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

    Crime Reporter A Chegutu man lost 16 grammes of gold and US$940 cash to four armed robbers who attacked him while he was walking last Friday night. The robbers were travelling in a Honda Fit when they attacked the man. In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. “Police in […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey