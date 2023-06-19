Intoxicated man falls to his death into a mine shaft

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 21-year-old man from Chitsa Village in Murehwa, who was under the influence of drugs fell to his death into a mine shaft at Botha Mine popularly known as Kitsiyatota mining site in Bindura.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the deceased, Polite Nimba was running around the mining site when the incident happened.

The incident happened on June 13 at around 6 pm.

Sgt Major Chikasha said Polite’s father, Partson Nimba (51) and other miners failed to restrain him.

He later ran straight into a mine shaft and fell inside.

His colleagues called out to him but there was no response.

A report was made at Bindura Central Police Station and the body was retrieved.

Sgt Major Chikasha appealed to mine owners to close all disused mines and secure existing ones to avoid loss of life.