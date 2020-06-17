Interpol impressed

Crime Reporter

The International Criminal Police Organisations (Interpol) has commended member states for their determination and commitment in guaranteeing peace and security during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interpol enables police in 194 member countries to work together to fight international crime and Zimbabwe has been a member since November 1980.

Addressing senior officers in Harare during a virtual technical meeting, the head of Interpol in Harare and Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisations (SARPCCO) coordination office Mr Mubita Nawa said the pandemic had ushered in pain and suffering among citizens and ravaged economies worldwide.

“It is within this context that our services are needed even more as criminals have seen opportunities to continue with their nefarious activities,” he said.

Mr Nawa applauded Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, who is the SARPCCO chairperson, for his insightful guidance coupled with vast policing experience.

Mr Nawa narrated the accomplishments of the Regional Bureau/SARPCCO Coordination Office with the support of SADC Secretariat, member states and cooperating partners in implementing the 2019/2020 Regional Action Plan.

Meanwhile, police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Crispen Charumbira applauded Mr Nawa and his team for the support rendered to the police services in the region through joint cooperative activities.

He said nations were grappling with diverse criminal threats, ranging from petty crime to sophisticated transnational organised crimes during this period.