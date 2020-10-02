International travel officially back on the radar for SA

JOHANNESBURG. — The dust hasn’t even begun to settle on South Africa’s new international travel laws.

Despite opening up our borders to more than 150 other nations yesterday — including every state in Africa — there are still at least 60 countries who are not allowed to send tourists to Mzansi. The restrictions, which came into effect today, have infuriated the opposition.

DA shadow tourism minister Manny de Freitas has branded the “high-risk travel list” as ridiculous.

People from the US, UK, France, India, Russia, and Brazil will be “barred from entering South Africa” for leisure purposes. He sees flaws with the testing system, which is used so tourists can prove they haven’t got Covid-19:

“The DA is of the view that the list in its current form is utterly ridiculous. For example, tourists who have tested negative for Covid-19 and have downloaded the government’s tracing app should not be considered a health risk and be discriminated against because they happen to be of a certain nationality or traveling from a certain country,” de Freitas said.

“Government’s worrying trend of trying to grab power seems to now be playing out on an international stage with the irrational banning of certain countries to its red-list. This list does not seem based on any facts or data. As with other Covid-19 regulations and decisions, it seems that countries are arbitrarily put on this list without proper interrogation.”

Low-to-medium risk: who is allowed to travel to South Africa?

Here’s who can step foot in South Africa going forward:

Afghanistan Algeria America Samoa Andorra Angola Antarctica Aruba Australia Azerbaijan Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Botswana Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Islands Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad China Christmas Islands Comoros Islands Congo Congo DR Cook Islands Cuba Cyprus Djibouti Dutch Antilles East Timor Easter Island Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Fiji Islands Finland French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Germany Ghana Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti Hong Kong Indonesia Italy Ivory Coast Japan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Islands Kosovo Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Mali Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Micronesia Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norway Pakistan Papua New Guinea Philippines Pitcairn Island Poland Reunion Island Rwanda Samoa Sao Tome Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands Somalia South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka St. Helena St. Kitts & Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent & Gren Sudan Swaziland / eSwatini Sweden Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Islands Tonga Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vietnam Wallis & Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

* – This list will be reviewed every two weeks. — The South African.