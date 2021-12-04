International riders to miss Summer Series

THE country’s season-ending motocross event, the Zimbabwe Summer Series, which is scheduled for this month in Harare will miss an international flavour after lockdown measures were tightened this week to prevent a surge of the Covid-19 cases.

The Zimbabwe Summer Series is due to take place on December 8, 10 and 12 at Donnybrook Park Raceway.

Among the measures put in place, returning residents and visitors must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Organisers of the event have also adjusted some of the events to meet the curfew requirements which is now from 9pm to 6am.

They were expecting riders from Zambia and the UK.

But secretary of the Bogwheelers Club that runs motorcross in the country, under Motorsport Zimbabwe, Jamie Kerwin confirmed that it will now be an all-local riders competition.

It is less than 10 days to go before the event raves off, those riders will not be able to meet the measures.

Kerwin said the expected foreign riders will no longer be part of this year’s Summer Series.

“The tightened lockdown measures have obviously been a blow. Sadly due to the quarantine being put in place, no outside riders will be attending this year.”

This is blow for the event and the organisers who had hoped international riders will add some excitement to the competition that marks the end of the motorcycling season.

They were expecting 10 riders from Zambia to be part of the annual event and they were going to race in different classes that include the 85cc, MX3 and Masters.

Zambia’s seasoned rider Dale Holliday had confirmed his participation and nine other riders from that country were set to join him.

England-based rider Tyler Mabika is no longer coming as well. He was expected in the country this weekend together with his father Artwell, who is also his trainer. —The Herald.