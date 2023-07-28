International observers endorse poll preps

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Observer missions from across the world have endorsed Zimbabwe’s preparedness to hold the August 23 harmonised elections, in a show of confidence in the Second Republic’s democratic governance.

President Mnangagwa invited the world to witness this year’s harmonised polls, pursuant to his resolve to ensure that they are conducted in a free, fair, credible and transparent manner, as Zimbabwe continues to ooze diplomatic and democratic maturity.

To this end, various international, regional and continental bodies including the European Union (EU), the African Union (AU), COMESA, Sadc, through its chair the Democratic Republic of Congo and the chair of the Organ Troika Namibia, have thus all expressed their confidence in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes and readiness.

The AU’s senior advisor, governance, peacebuilding in the office of the commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Ambassador William Awinador-Kanyirige, who led a mission in the country said Zimbabwe was demonstrating democracy at the highest level and current indications were pointing to successful polls.

Amb Awinador-Kanyirige said it was worth noting that the Second Republic had ensured a conducive political environment for all contestants.

“Zimbabwe is going to reflect great Zimbabwe sooner than later and it has the DNA and resilience, and it will not do it just for Zimbabwe but for the region.

“We are getting the strong impression that Zimbabwe is ready to make sure that this election is not only properly conducted but that it is also peaceful and that is very encouraging,” he said.

“It is not going to only be good just for Zimbabwe, it is critical for the region and the rest of Africa as well.”

The EU observer mission’s deputy chief Dr Beata Martin-Rozumilowicz who is presently in the country, said the bloc was confident that Zimbabwe would do things the right way hence there would be no need to interfere in its electoral processes.

The 27-member bloc has since deployed a 46-member team of long-term observers across the country’s 10 provinces.

“We are here to observe elections and not monitor elections. This means that we do this in an independent and impartial way.

“We will look at all aspects of the process we are granted by the administrative agreement that was signed by EU and the Government of Zimbabwe giving access to all those aspects of the elections, but we will not be commenting on the process as it is on-going,” she said.

Sadc’s Electoral Advisory Council’s Chairperson Judge Ticheme Likhwa Dlamini said Zimbabwe was “geared and ready” for the polls.

“The feeling is that the country is geared and ready for the elections and we expressed a very good feeling from comments which the President has made,” he said.

In its capacity as the representative of the Chair of Sadc, the Democratic Republic of Congo, through its Charge d’Affairs Mr Mipwele Kama Michel, said the region was confident of Zimbabwe’s readiness to hold the elections.

He said the secure environment ensured by the Second Republic was worth commending.

“We have seen that there is security in Zimbabwe and there is peace that is why the election can take place without any challenges or problems.

“We are so glad being part of Sadc and we pray that the election is held in a free, fair and democratic manner,” he said.

Mr Kama Michel said assurances by President Mnangagwa further asserted the country’s readiness.

“In previous meetings with President Mnangagwa, he assured us, so we believe and trust in him and also to the Zimbabwean people because the election will bring peace and tranquillity and it will develop the country,” he said.

In its capacity as Chair of the Sadc Organ Troika, Namibia, represented by its Charge d’Affairs Ms Zemha Gawahas, said member states were happy with the structures put in place by relevant stakeholders to ensure seamless elections.

“Definitely Zimbabwe is ready for elections, and I think all of the structures have been put in place by ZEC and all of the stakeholders and parties,” she said.

“We are happy to support the Republic of Zimbabwe during this time. It is really an exciting time to witness this election which is quite emotive.

“We definitely want peace and transparency to prevail. I am sure the Second Republic will make sure that there is peace and transparency and all of the highest ideals meant for an election will be upheld.”

All these endorsements by the various international, continental and regional organisations point to undoubtedly successful general elections next month.