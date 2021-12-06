International Gender Consultant discusses gender equality in parliamentary process with the Speaker

The International Consultant on Gender, Mr Jason Meyer, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Sooroojdev Phokeer, in Port Louis, today.

The Speaker is also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Gender Caucus, set up as a permanent structure at Parliamentary level in 2017. The Caucus provides a platform for members of all political persuasions to deliberate on, and advocate for, gender equality, in line with international obligations and commitments.

In a statement, Mr Meyer affirmed that the meeting was fruitful with discussions focusing on gender equity in parliamentary process. According to Mr Meyer, the meeting was aligned with the recommendations of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women which called upon State Parties to strengthen their legislative oversight role for women’s empowerment and gender equality.

In addition, talks were held on the High Impact Capacity Building Session, which would be held for Members of the Parliamentary Gender Caucus on 9 December 2021, with the objective, among others, of providing them with an overview of the functions of gender sensitive parliaments.

The International Consultant briefed the Speaker, as well, on the High Impact Capacity Building Session on gender mainstreaming scheduled for Gender Focal Points on 16 December 2021. The aim is to equip them with practical tools to strengthen their ability to engender policies and programmes within their areas of work. Gender Focal Points are representatives from line Ministries who are tasked with giving feedback on the implementation of their sectoral gender policies and measures on the mainstreaming of gender equality within their organisation’s programmes and projects.

