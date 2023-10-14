International Day for Rural Women launched in Chiredzi district

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa attends the launch of the International Day of Rural Women at the Muteo Value Addition Cooperative Centre in Chiredzi

THE empowerment of rural women has been cited as key in fuelling socio-economic development in rural communities across the country.

This came out during the launch of the International Day of Rural Women at the Muteo Value Addition Cooperative Centre in Chiredzi district this Saturday.

The launch of the International Day of Rural Women saw rural women in the Muteo area reflecting on programmes and opportunities rolled out by the government and its development partners that they are utilising to empower themselves.

“Under the Presidential Rural Poultry Pass-on scheme, we benefitted and we now have thriving poultry projects. The revitalisation of irrigation schemes has also benefitted a lot of women, especially in dry areas like Chiredzi,” said a Muteo woman.

Another woman said, “The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has managed to eradicate poverty in our communities, and we are also benefitting from the women’s clubs established by the Ministry of Women Affairs. As you saw today, the LID agency is also doing tremendous work to empower us.”

“Rural industrialisation programmes such as the Mapfura processing and value addition plant have also seen rural women benefitting,” added another woman.

The critical role and contribution of rural women in enhancing agricultural and rural development across the country was also brought to the fore during the launch of the International Day for Rural Women.

“Let me recognise and appreciate the role played by government ministries, departments, agencies and development partners in capacitating and empowering women. As a result, our country is self-sufficient in terms of food nutrition security,” said the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Angeline Gata.

The minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa unpacked several initiatives that the government has rolled out to empower women.

“This day is celebrated to highlight the role played by rural women as mothers, caregivers, producers, business owners, household and agriculture workers, decision-makers, organisers and planners in the process of national development. My ministry is live to the empowerment of women through several programmes. My Ministry will continue to identify local resource endowments that can be beneficiated and added value for the benefit of women such as the Gold Processing Plant in Guruve,” she said.

The national launch for the International Day of Rural Women ran under the theme, “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All.” – ZBC