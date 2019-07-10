International acts for Mapopoma Fest

Kundai Marunya Art Correspondent

ORGANISERS of the second edition of the annual Mapopoma Festival, slated for Victoria Falls in December, say this year’s edition will include international acts.

Event organiser, Patrick Musonza, said South Africa’s Babes Wodumo and Destruction Boyz were set to take part in the festival which promises to unveil more acts from across Africa.

“This year we are spicing things up by bringing in artistes from across the region,” he said.

“We believe their coming in and sharing the stage with our local artistes will boost and give them the impetus they need while at the same time celebrating success of fellow African brothers and sisters.

“To that end, we have managed to secure a number of big acts among them Babes Wodumo and Distruction Boyz from South Africa. We are releasing the names of these artistes in batches, so we will be revealing more after securing deals in the coming weeks.” Last year, the festival got artistes from Victoria Falls including Dj Speaver, Jvan, Cleazer and Dollarbill, Obhudi beSpace and Muffia King.

Musonza said they have plans to expand the venue, add more concepts and international performing artistes.

He said the main festival venue has been moved to Victoria Falls Sports Club.