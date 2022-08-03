Interest in traditional medicine grows

The enrolment includes ordinary people and those already practising, who want to refresh their knowledge of traditional medicines.

INTEREST in practising as herbalists is growing in the country, with the numbers of people enrolling at the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association (ZINATHA) training school rising every year, an official has said.

ZINATHA administration manager, Margaret Ncube, said that more people were enrolling at the training school than previously.

“We are witnessing increased interest in our school of traditional medicine,” she explained.

“Previously, we used to have less than 10 people per course, but now more people are coming. At the moment we have 15 students,” she said.

To qualify for enrolment for the six-month certificate course, which costs US$50 a month, Ncube said, one just needs to have a general

interest in traditional medicine.

At the moment, the school is conducting lessons online due to Covid-19, with students only moving around to identify the different medicinal

plants in the bush.

Traditional medicines include those made from plants, animals, birds and insects.

“The syllabus includes African Traditional Religion, since it is linked to traditional medicines, and the treatment of people,” explained Ncube.

She said the school also offered a diploma course but due to low uptake, it waits for prospective students to reach a certain number before

enrolling.

“Diploma students have to be holders of the certificate and sometimes few people want to proceed further,” she explained.

Many Zimbabweans, like most Africans, have always relied on traditional medicines for treating ailments.

The high cost of accessing conventional medical care is further pushing the demand. – New Ziana