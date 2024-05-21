Intercontinental Youth Connect, Vision 2030 Movement to host Youth Indaba

Herald Reporter

The Intercontinental Youth Connect, in conjunction with Vision 2030 Movement, will on Thursday host a Youth Indaba in Harare.

The event will bring together diverse groups of youths from across Southern Africa to present their innovative projects and ideas.

Information Communications Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera and Skills Audit and Development Minister, Professor Paul Mavhima, among others, will be the guest speakers at the conference.

Meanwhile, Intercontinental Youth Connect spokesperson, Mr Tamuka Hove in a statement congratulated His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa on his appointment as the next SADC chairperson.

“We would like to begin by extending our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, The President, on his well-deserved appointment as the SADC chairperson,” reads the statement.

“We commend his leadership and are honoured that Zimbabwe will be hosting SADC’s 44th Summit in August this year. This presents a unique opportunity to showcase our nation’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and youth development.”